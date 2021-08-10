Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

WVSP Adventure Challenge: 3 adventures you don’t want to miss this summer

wvstateparks.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe end of summer is almost here and time is running out to participate in our first ever Ultimate Adventurer Challenge. This challenge is a fun way to visit new destinations and enjoy new outdoor activities at West Virginia’s state parks and forests. And each person who completes the challenge will receive an exclusive West Virginia State Parks gift pack and will be entered into a drawing for a year of free state park lodging.

wvstateparks.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventurer#Summer Sunshine#Restaurants#Wvsp#Instagram#Almostheaven#Hawks Nest#The North Bend Rail Trail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
Only In Ohio

Take A Private Tiki Cruise On The Ohio River For A Tropical-Themed Adventure You Won’t Soon Forget

Ohio isn’t exactly tropical, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t ways to feel as though you’ve landed in the middle of paradise. Head to Cincinnati and hop aboard an SS Tiki Tours cruise for a tropical-themed adventure that will positively delight you. With scenic views of the river and downtown, festive drinks and music, and enough fun to go around, you’ll be glad you opted for a private cruise on this Hawaiian-themed party boat.
Books & LiteraturePalo Alto Online

Close out the summer with these outdoor adventures

Here are some favorite new summer-themed books for kids that feature families on road trips, budding friendships and -- for young adult readers -- some swoony summer romances. I get paid over $600 per day working from home. I am very excited to share my story here because me and my friend we both got 16k+ in last month’s work. This only needs some basic copy and paste skills to complete. Anybody can do this and make life easy.qasw if you gave 1 hour to this on mobile then its enough. Here is what we have been doing…
New York City, NYJournal Inquirer

Destinations: Hot time, summer in the city is a rediscovered adventure

Emerging from the steamy but shaded subway station at 23rd and 7th the noon sun beats down. July is not my preferred month in the Big Apple (more like the Baked Apple), but my friend has gone out of town to visit her daughter and her second most precious — charming Jicky the cat — is my charge for the week. Businesses and restaurants that survived the worst of COVID have reopened and the New York-bound trains were quite full. Things are reopening.
Utah Stateksl.com

Utah Adventures with Maverik: 5 activities you can do in Moab to avoid the crowds

If you've been to Moab recently, you know it is a popular destination. It seems like every other building on Main Street is a hotel and most are full. Arches National Park is the primary attraction with more than 1.5 million visitors each year. The National Park Service reports you can expect long lines, limited parking and entry delays that can last three to five hours.
GolfPosted by
Only In South Carolina

There’s A Dinosaur-Themed Mini-Golf Course In South Carolina, Professor Hacker’s Adventure, And You’ll Want To Go

How long has it been since you played a round of miniature golf? The fun sport of miniature golf may have been invented in our neighboring North Carolina way back in 1916, but here in South Carolina, we really know how to take a game of mini-golf to the next level. The hours for Professor […] The post There’s A Dinosaur-Themed Mini-Golf Course In South Carolina, Professor Hacker’s Adventure, And You’ll Want To Go appeared first on Only In Your State.
Food & Drinkssmilepolitely.com

Don’t miss out on Kopi’s summer drinks

I love a seasonal drink menu, whether it's a cocktails or tea/lemonade/coffee. I've tried a couple of the beverages on Cafe Kopi's summer drink menu, both delicious. The Tropical Palmer puts a new spin on the classic half iced tea half lemonade drink named after golf legend Arnold Palmer. It combines fresh squeezed lemonade with mango citrus tea. Very refreshing.
ShoppingThrillist

10 American-Made Trail Essentials You’ll Want To Take On Your Next Summer Adventure

From locator beacons to coolers and more. Summer isn’t summer if you don’t spend some time reconnecting with Mother Nature. Whether you’re camping, hitting the trails, or picking up a paddle, packing the right gear for your adventure is key to not only having a good time, but doing it safely. So make some room in your pack for the items below — you won’t regret being prepared.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Only In Oklahoma

Parasailing On Grand Lake Is The Ultimate Summer Adventure In Oklahoma

Ever had the urge to fly? Not on an airplane but actually soaring through the clouds as if you had wings. Well, we cannot get you real wings but we have found an amazing spot in Oklahoma that allows you to defy gravity, at least for a few minutes. Sail Grand located at Shangri-La Marina offers the state’s premier parasailing adventure. Sail Grand offers you a chance to soar high above Grand Lake and experience this beautiful part of the country in a whole new way.
Traveltheprescotttimes.com

Want to go on a fun adventure?

Grand Falls -Chocolate Falls. The falls, created by volcanic runoff from Merriam Crater, are located 30 miles East of Flagstaff and sit on Navajo Nation land in the Painted Desert of Arizona . They are fed by the snowmelt and rain from the White Mountains in the spring, and from monsoons in the summer.
Posted by
NewsBreak Creators

Adventures to add to your summer bucket list

Thank you to all the creators who shared unique and fun things to do in their communities this summer. Whether you’re soaking up the last days of summer or already back to school, you can always try to find a little bit of time to enjoy a summertime adventure!
LifestylePosted by
CNY News

Slow Down! Don’t Miss These Great NYS Parks This Summer

Summer is whizzing past us. But now is a good time to slow down a little and get out and enjoy some of Upstate's great New York State Parks. Here is a list of 14 you won't want to miss. The Adirondack and Catskill parks are pretty well known, of course, and so are many on this list. But, I'll bet there are a few you have never heard of among these 14. Go and check them out. One thing New York State does better than anyone is present us all with some gorgeous state parks!
Camden, NJ6abc

Encounter sharks up-close this summer at Adventure Aquarium

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- "Sharks are not the mindless eating machines that everybody thinks that they are," said Erik Hanson, Senior Biologist at Adventure Aquarium. Hanson would know. He has spent the last 12 years diving in the tank to care for sharks and lived to tell the tale.
Musici-70scout.com

Don’t miss the final show of the summer!

Celebrate the end of the summer at the 2021 Backyard Concert Series at Anythink Wright Farmswith Denver-based Americana band Bison Bone on Friday, Aug. 13! Watch the music video below to check out the band’s style – it’s a little bit country, a little bit rock ‘n’ roll. Also this...
Sacramento, CASacramento Magazine

Summer Fun: Sacramento Adventure Playground

Any casual observer will miss Sacramento Adventure Playground, a scrappy parcel of land behind Maple Neighborhood Center in South Sacramento. Strewn with tires, scrap lumber, broken-down exercise equipment, and even an old hospital gurney, the place more aptly could be called a junkyard. Look closer and you’ll find a couple...
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Gear You Need for an Overnight Adventure

It's easy to see why for some, road trips are about looking spiffy. If your garage queen has been washed and waxed, maybe you want to match it with your own cleaned-up style. There's something fun about looking classy on the road, so we picked out some gear to match that vibe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy