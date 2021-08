Undoubtedly the COVID-19 Pandemic has forced the colleges, universities, and schools of higher education in the Duluth-Superior area to change their standard operating procedure over the last school year and a half. And while most had looked forward to the upcoming 2021-2022 school year being as "close to normal" as possible, the recent rise in the Delta Variant has created some areas of concern. That's left some students and families with all sorts of questions.