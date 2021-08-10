Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corpus Christi, TX

Significant Investments for Water Utilities Upgrades Approved by Mayor and City Council

Posted by 
Corpus Christi, Texas
Corpus Christi, Texas
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W9ZQY_0bNgQujR00

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – At today’s regular meeting, Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo and City Council approved critical services for Water Utilities. The approved items will modernize equipment at the city's O.N. Stevens Water Treatment Plant and Wesley Seale Dam at Lake Corpus Christi. Approved investments are close to $2 million.

For the O.N. Stevens Water Treatment Plant-

  • Air emission upgrades for three backup power supply generators have been approved to provide reliability during unforeseen power outages. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas will pay the city up to $322,000 for the generator's consumption cost over the course of five years.
  • Nine replacement chemical storage tanks have been approved for $253,999. The tanks will store treatment materials used to balance the water's pH for consumption and use.
  • Replacement filter media will provide municipal water the quality that is critical for public use. Replacement media will not exceed $1,508,240.00.
  • Water treatment plant renovations for filter media and storage tank replacements will begin in September 2021.

At the Wesley Seale Dam, emergency-response actuators are used to automatically open the dam's gates when conditions prevent operators from manually doing so. The new actuators will cost approximately $163,000.

“These upgrades are an important addition to ensure our city thrives with a strong foundation,” said Mayor Guajardo. “Investments we approved will have a positive impact on our public water system and the city’s health for years to come.”

Media representatives can contact Public Relations Specialist Shelby Coppedge at 361-500-5964 or by email at shelbyco@cctexas.com. You can also find updates on Water Utilities' social media channels on Facebook @CCTXWater and on Twitter @CCTXWater.

About Corpus Christi Water Utilities

For over 55 years, the city of Corpus Christi has been vital as the water supplier for the region. Our commitment to 500,000 residents across the Coastal Bend is to deliver water that is affordable, drought-resilient, sustainable, and responsible.

Comments / 0

Corpus Christi, Texas

Corpus Christi, Texas

131
Followers
631
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

The city's population was estimated to be 326,586 in 2019, making it the eighth-most populous city in Texas. The Corpus Christi metropolitan area had an estimated population of 442,600. It is also the hub of the six-county Corpus Christi-Kingsville Combined Statistical Area, with a 2013 estimated population of 516,793. The Port of Corpus Christi is the fifth-largest in the United States. The region is served by the Corpus Christi International Airport.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Public Water System#Public Use#City Council#Lake Corpus Christi#Water Utilities#The Coastal Bend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Major earthquake strikes near Haiti, high casualties feared

A major 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, with an initial confirmed death toll of 29, though officials are predicting the true number of casualties to be much higher. The epicenter of the quake struck about 7.5 miles northeast of the Haitian commune of Saint-Louis-du-Sud,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy