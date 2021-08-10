49ers' Jalen Hurd: Misses practice
Hurd (undisclosed) didn't practice Tuesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports. Per coach Kyle Shanahan, Hurd "just didn't feel right" Tuesday morning. It remains to be seen if the wideout's issue is indicative of anything other than a minor setback, but Shanahan acknowledged that Hurd -- who missed the entirety of the 2020 season after suffering a torn ACL -- is running out of time to make an impression as the preseason progresses.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0