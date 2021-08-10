Cancel
Clarion call from climate panel

By Steven Sherwood, Brian Hoskins, s.sherwood@unsw.edu.au, Find this author on PubMed
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnprecedented flooding, searing temperatures, and raging fires across Europe, Asia, and North America this summer have created a stark backdrop for this week’s release of the sixth physical science assessment report (AR6) of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). These reports, initiated in 1990, arrive about every 7 years at the request of the countries of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. They form the basis for UN discussions and have become a crucial means to take stock of the latest scientific developments. The reports’ future projections about climate change have remained fairly stable over the years and have, sadly, proven quite accurate. So, what does the new report add?

