Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Rafael, CA

Sy Montgomery's Latest Book Celebrates the Fragility and Power of Hummingbirds

By Corryn Wetzel Editorial Fellow, Audubon Magazine
National Audubon Society
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. For the past three decades, Sy Montgomery's passionate prose and intrepid adventures have inspired curiosity about the natural world. Montgomery, a naturalist the Boston Globe dubbed “part Indiana Jones and part Emily Dickinson,'' becomes unapologetically invested in the subjects she writes about. She has written more than two dozen books for adults and kids, including the National Book Award finalist The Soul of an Octopus, and the New York Times bestselling The Good Good Pig. Montgomery’s latest book, The Hummingbirds’ Gift: Wonder, Beauty and Renewal on Wings, is her foray into the challenges and triumphs of rehabilitating some of the world’s most fragile creatures: baby Allen's Hummingbirds.

www.audubon.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
San Rafael, CA
State
California State
Local
California Pets & Animals
San Rafael, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Entertainment
San Rafael, CA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Dickinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#And Babies#Hummingbirds#The Boston Globe#The New York Times#The Hummingbirds Gift#Wildcare#The Peregrine Falcon#Montgomery Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Chilmark, MAcapecodtimes.com

22 top authors, celebrity moderators on Martha's Vineyard for book festival

They’re calling the guest list at The Martha’s Vineyard Book Festival’s Summer Series an “Olympics” of authors because the lineup is so impressive: 22 prize winners (including the Nobel and Pulitzer), best-sellers, celebrities, politicians and more. The series is being set up in two locations, both outdoors: the grounds of...
Books & Literaturewgcu.org

Celebrate Books with WGCU

August 9 is National Book Lovers Day, and to celebrate, I’m calling out three of my favorite interviews from the Gulf Coast Life Book Club, which I host the first Wednesday of every month at 1 PM and 9 PM on WGCU-FM. If you’re a reader, you will want to tune in to the Book Club. It’s also available as a podcast, wherever you get your podcasts.
Books & Literatureatlanticcitynews.net

Biplob's latest book fosters a love for nature among kids

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Biplob World, the creator of children's content that entertainsteaches at the same time, launched their latest BIPLOB THE BUMBLEBEE book. 'THE ELEPHANT ALARM' is the sixth book in the 'Adventures of Biplob the Bumblebee' series. While the previous 5 titles have all been...
Montrose, COMontrose Daily Press

COLUMN: The power of children’s books

Imagine a place where anything is possible, where everyone from the smallest child to the oldest adult can dream up a world of infinite possibilities, a place where information and imagination live together in harmony. To me, that place is and always has been the library. When I walk through the doors, I join a diverse community of learners, imaginers, creators, and best of all, readers.
Books & LiteratureNPR

Reading Lost

We're playing games with linguist Gretchen McCulloch and Lauren Gawne. Are you ready for another one?. LAUREN GAWNE: Absolutely. EISENBERG: OK. So this game is called Reading Lost. And every answer is the title of a famous book with one letter changed. GAWNE: OK. MCCULLOCH: All right. JONATHAN COULTON, BYLINE:...
Carpinteria, CASanta Barbara Edhat

New Book Celebrates 100 Carpinteria Artists

Carpinteria’s vibrant artist community is both the subject and the beneficiary of a stunning new coffee table book entitled “Small Town Big Art: 100 Artists of Carpinteria.” Presale orders are now underway for the book, which is scheduled for release this fall. David Powdrell, former chair of the Lynda Fairly...
Gardeningchemistryworld.com

Book club – Lessons from Plants by Beronda Montgomery

This episode is for all those people who have turned to gardening or amassed houseplants during the Covid lockdowns as we’ll be talking about Lessons from Plants. In it, the biochemist Beronda Montgomery explores the vigorous and creative life of organisms often treated as static and predictable. Writing about plants’ fascinating ability to perceive, adapt, communicate, decision-make and collaborate, Montgomery asks us to consider the question: What would a plant do?
Brooklyn, NYvol1brooklyn.com

Currents, an Interview Series with Brian Alan Ellis (Episode 54: Kristen Arnett)

KRISTEN ARNETT is the author of With Teeth: A Novel (Riverhead Books, 2021) and the NYT bestselling debut novel Mostly Dead Things (Tin House, 2019) which was a finalist for the Lambda Literary Award in fiction. She is a queer fiction and essay writer. She was awarded Ninth Letter‘s Literary Award in Fiction, has been a columnist for Literary Hub and is a current columnist for Catapult, and was a Spring 2020 Shearing Fellow at Black Mountain Institute. Her work has appeared at The New York Times, The Cut, Oprah Magazine, Guernica, Buzzfeed, McSweeneys, PBS Newshour, The Guardian, Salon, and elsewhere. Her next book (an untitled collection of short stories) will be published by Riverhead Books (Penguin Random House). She has a Masters in Library and Information Science from Florida State University and currently lives in Miami, Florida. You can find her on Twitter here.
Scarbro, WVWVNT-TV

Local family visited by 100’s of Hummingbirds

SCARBRO, WV (WVNS) — One local family in Scarbro, WV was treated to 100’s of hummingbirds at their home. Video sent to WVNS by Brenda Ortiz shows the hummingbirds flying around her parents, Frank and Nancy Ortiz, porch from feeder to feeder. According to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo, hummingbirds are...
AnimalsHouston Chronicle

Hummingbird migration

They’re here: Brightly colored pixies called ruby-throated hummingbirds zipping around yards and gardens like miniature high-speed helicopters on an urgent mission called migration. Males with glimmering red throats began migrating here in July, and their numbers will burgeon in early August. Coming behind them are females and juveniles, which lack...
Sciencewkms.org

LBL Wildlife Report: It's Hummingbird Season

In the next installment of the LBL Wildlife Report, Tracy Ross and John Pollpeter discuss the Ruby-throated hummingbird and why August is considered Hummingbird Month at the Woodlands Nature Station. The Ruby-throated hummingbird has developed a pseudo-cult following in the states, which Pollpeter attributes to several factors. "It's the smallest...
San Diego, CAdelmartimes.net

Carmel Valley’s Acorn Publishing celebrates 100th book release

Carmel Valley resident Holly Kammier and friend Jessica Therrien were so fed up trying to market their books to agents and publishers they decided to do their own thing. “My best friend, Jessica, and I started this company as a ‘fake’ company just for ourselves to publish our books under,” Kammier said. “Both of our books were bestsellers, so we thought, ‘If we can do this for ourselves, why not do this for others.’ We created the LLC and website, and invited authors to submit their works to us.”
Syracuse, NYlocalsyr.com

Celebrate National Book Lovers Day At Golden Bee Book Shop

The Golden Bee Book Shop is known as the only independent book store in Syracuse and in celebration of National Book Lovers Day, owner Casey Rose Frank is sharing a few of her favorites. The book shop opened in November of 2019 just months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Thankfully,...
Theater & Dancedavenportlibrary.com

August’s Celebrity Book Club Picks

It’s the beginning of the month which means that Jenna Bush Hager and Reese Witherspoon have picked new books for their book clubs! Reminder that if you join our Best Sellers Club, these titles will automatically be put on hold for you. _________________________________. Jenna Bush Hager has selected The Turnout...
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

Why Adults Should Read Middle Grade Books

The TV show Ted Lasso was not at all on my radar until I started to hear about it everywhere — from friends, on social media, and even on my professional Slack network. I am not a sports person, but I do succumb to peer pressure when it comes to certain media, and like many I devoured the AppleTV show in a single weekend. One of my favorite episodes in season 1 is episode 3, “Trent Crimm: The Independent.” In it, Coach Lasso is working hard to connect to his new football team and inspire them to make some essential changes in how they interact with one another. In order to accomplish that, he gives them all books that he hand-picks for their various needs and personalities. To surly, gruff team captain Roy Kent, who resents Coach Lasso’s upbeat attitude, Lasso gifts a copy of Madeleine L’Engle’s A Wrinkle in Time.
Waynesville, NCThe Mountaineer

Ann Melton's latest book describes lives with God in it

In her latest book, Ann Davis Melton has compiled a list of short stories that drive home the message that blessings follow those who follow the Lord. “When God’s In It,” is Melton 32nd book, and the fourth in the Christian genre. Most of her books focus on the history of the region, and she’s written three nonfiction books about growing up in Sylva in ‘40s and ‘50s, and one about CCC camps.
Walla Walla, WAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Fiction, nonfiction books feature American artists at library this week

The Walla Walla Public Library theme for August is American Artist Appreciation Month. This week’s adult feature is fiction: “The Forest Lover,” by Susan Vreeland. Overcoming the confines of Victorian culture, Carr became a major force in modern art by capturing an untamed British Columbia and its Indigenous peoples just before industrialization changed them forever. From illegal potlatches in tribal communities to artists’ studios in pre-World War I Paris, Vreeland tells her story with gusto and suspense, giving us a glorious novel that will appeal to lovers of art, native cultures, and lush historical fiction. — Publishers Weekly.
Books & Literatureaquariumdrunkard.com

Aquarium Drunkard Book Club :: Chapter Eight

Welcome back to the stacks. It’s Aquarium Drunkard’s Book Club, our recurring column of recent (or not so recent) recommended reading. Your librarians this month are Jarrod Annis and Kyle Fortinsky. Echo Tree: The Collected Short Fiction of Henry Dumas. The writing of Henry Dumas exists in the liminal space...

Comments / 0

Community Policy