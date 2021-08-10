Cancel
O.C.A.R.C. Event Yields Quality Fish

By The Record Newspapers
therecordlive.com
 4 days ago

The 33rd annual O.C.A.R.C. weigh-in started a little differently for me than the previous thirty-two and it wasn’t for the better. No sooner had I parked my truck than I noticed a young woman nearby crying on her cell phone with her two sweating toddlers and an irate wiener dog only making the situation worse. The young Mother had a flat on her mini- SUV with no idea what to do. After getting everyone a bottle of water, including Fritz the wiener dog, we managed to locate the instructions as well as the spare. That alone is a challenge when everything you touch is hot and the jack, which was buried beneath the floor, did not even resemble the one depicted in the manual. I won’t mention the make of automobile as it has a very good reputation, but woe be unto anyone that has to change a flat. I returned to my truck and found that my generic jack worked just fine. By the time we got her family back on the road, the young Mom was still crying, the dog was still barking and we all looked like we had fallen out of the boat!

