There will be a pair of huge jackpots up for grabs when the 124th Humboldt County Fair race meet opens Friday, Aug. 20. Both the Gold Strike Super High Five, which requires bettors to correctly select the first five finishers in exact order of the day’s last race, and the Gold Rush Pick-Six, which asks fans to select the winners of the day’s finish six races, will have hefty jackpots of nearly $200,000 each when the Humboldt County Fair meet opens its six-day session.