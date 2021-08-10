Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Arrest made in crash that killed Utah bride in wedding dress

By Associated Press
midutahradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah police have arrested a driver who they say caused a vehicle crash last weekend that killed a newlywed bride who was still in her purple wedding dress. KSL-TV reports Angelica Jimenez Dhondup was on her way to a party Saturday when a pickup truck crashed into the car that a cousin was driving. The Utah Department of Public Safety identified the pickup driver as Manaure Gonzalez-Rea and says he was accused of automobile homicide and driving under the influence. He is jailed and it was not clear if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

midutahradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Accidents
Local
Utah Society
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile#Accident#Ap#Ksl Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Major earthquake strikes near Haiti, high casualties feared

A major 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, with an initial confirmed death toll of 29, though officials are predicting the true number of casualties to be much higher. The epicenter of the quake struck about 7.5 miles northeast of the Haitian commune of Saint-Louis-du-Sud,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy