Unity to acquire remote desktop tool maker Parsec for $320 million
Unity has entered into an agreement to acquire Parsec, the company behind the game-centric remote desktop app of the same name, for a grand total of $320 million in cash. The acquisition is expected to close in Q3 of this year, and Unity notes in a press release that the deal helps move both companies closer to their "expanded cloud vision" where creators aren't restricted by location or the hardware they have on hand.gamasutra.com
