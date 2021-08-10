Ethereum: What’s lacking during this rally above $3000k

Ethereum is one of the few altcoins which managed to make some significant growth during the recent rally. At the time of this report, ETH was trading at $3,123, up by 75% in the last 20 days, even more than Bitcoin. So now that the price is here, why does it feel like something is lacking? When you look at on-chain metrics the answer becomes visible since the figures there have not been able to keep up with the numbers here. Is the investor’s bearish sentiment a cause for this fallback?