Commodities & Future

Ethereum: What’s lacking during this rally above $3000k

By Aaryamann Shrivastava
ambcrypto.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEthereum is one of the few altcoins which managed to make some significant growth during the recent rally. At the time of this report, ETH was trading at $3,123, up by 75% in the last 20 days, even more than Bitcoin. So now that the price is here, why does it feel like something is lacking? When you look at on-chain metrics the answer becomes visible since the figures there have not been able to keep up with the numbers here. Is the investor’s bearish sentiment a cause for this fallback?

ambcrypto.com

Comments / 1

#Hodling
