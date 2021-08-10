Nanox Enters into Acquisition via Merger Agreement with Zebra Medical Vision Ltd. and Announces Entry into Binding Letter of Intent with USARAD Holdings Inc.

NetraMark's powerful AI data analysis and machine learning to power the Nuro app. TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Nurosene Health Inc. ("Nurosene" or the "Company") (CSE: MEND) (Frankfurt: 8TV) (OTC: MNNDF), a healthtech company focused on building a generation of better brains, is pleased to announce it has entered an arm's length non-binding term sheet ("Term Sheet") with NetraMark Corp. ‎‎("NetraMark"), a private Ontario corporation, to acquire all of its issued and outstanding ‎shares ("Transaction")‎. The Company will not be assuming any long-term debt, and no finder's and/or other fees are payable, in conjunction with the Transaction. The non-binding Term Sheet was executed on July 9, 2021 and both parties completed their mutual due diligence investigations, and waived all remaining due diligence conditions, on August 6, 2021. It is currently contemplated that all of the required parties will enter into a definitive agreement on or before September 15, 2021 (subject to extension by mutual agreement between the parties) which will contain customary terms and conditions for transactions of this nature.