The Woodlands, TX

The Woodlands Fire Department Responds to Extensive House Fire in Sterling Ridge

By MiCo
mocomotive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE WOODLANDS, TX — At 05:40 this morning The Woodlands Fire Department responded to the 60 Block of Player Vista Place in Sterling Ridge on a reported structure fire. Engine 105 was first on scene and reported heavy fire venting from the 2nd story of a two story single-family residence. Firefighters made an offensive attack and were able to quickly knock down the main body of fire. The fire had extended to the attic and crews had to work from above and below the Spanish tile roof to get final extinguishment. There was no one home at the time of the fire and no reported injuries. The Woodlands Fire Department was assisted by the Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department and Montgomery County Hospital District. The home suffered significant damage and the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

