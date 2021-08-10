Cancel
Dark matter research provides starting point for radiation detector

world-nuclear-news.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA prototype detector based on a system originally developed to help detect the presence of dark matter is about to undergo testing at Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL). The liquid argon-based ALARM system offers significant improvements in detecting neutron and gamma radiation compared with existing technology, and could potentially be used to prevent the illicit movement of nuclear materials across international borders.

