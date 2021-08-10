WATCH: USC running back drills from day two of the Trojans fall camp

Tennessee returned to the practice field today. You can watch the highlights in the video above. "In less than a month we get a chance to run out in that stadium and have an opportunity to play in front of our fans," Heupel said yesterday . "I know I'm excited. I know our players are, too. (We're) looking forward to getting on the field tomorrow morning and getting training camp started, and (we're) excited to continue to build the culture that we want to be here at Tennessee individually and collectively as a football team.