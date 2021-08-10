Cancel
WATCH: USC running back drills from day two of the Trojans fall camp

By Ryan Abraham
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the video above, running backs coach Mike Jinks takes his running backs crew through individual drills and pass catching drills in the early part of USC's second day of fall camp. With the acclimation period still in play, players were not permitted to wear pads during Saturday's practice. It gave the running backs more opportunities to go through individual drills with bags, ball security and pass catching.

