HBO Limited Series THE WHITE LOTUS From Mike White Renewed For a 2nd Installment
HBO’s critically-acclaimed six-part limited series, THE WHITE LOTUS, from Mike White, will return for a second installment. With the finale episode debuting this Sunday, THE WHITE LOTUS is a social satire set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort and follows the vacations of various hotel guests over the span of a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees and the idyllic locale itself. Episodes are available to stream on HBO Max.www.ramascreen.com
