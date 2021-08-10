Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mattapoisett, MA

Mini Zebu Cows Make Their Adorable Debut at Mattapoisett Farm

By Kari
Posted by 
1420 WBSM
1420 WBSM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

These two Mattapoisett newbies are too "udderly" adorable. Introducing Woody and Jessie! This pair is the latest addition to a whole gang of remarkable animals living on a local SouthCoast farm. Pine Meadow Alpacas, located on Marion Road in Mattapoisett, recently welcomed the pair of mini Zebu cow twins to the farm from upper Massachusetts. At just three months old, Woody and Jessie are currently being bottle-fed by the folks at Pine Meadow, after the cows' mother rejected them.

wbsm.com

Comments / 0

1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Mattapoisett, MA
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
State
Massachusetts State
Mattapoisett, MA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zebu#Cows#Mattapoisett Farm#Southcoast#Dog Friendly Restaurants#Find Mouth Watering
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Mattapoisett, MAPosted by
FUN 107

The Worst Parking Job in Mattapoisett History

Ned's Point Lighthouse is arguably the most picturesque part of the seaside community of Mattapoisett. It's a place where engagements and weddings take place, families will go there for picnics, and kids fly kites. It's easy to get lost in the beauty of Ned's Point between the waves and the structure of the nearly 100-year-old lighthouse.
Evart, MIbigrapidsnews.com

Pineview Farms owner debuts new bake shop

EVART -- For lovers of handmade baked goods and locally grown produce, the new shop at Pineview Farms has something for every taste and preference. The new bake shop on the farm has hometown roots and is locally owned and operated. Located at 6679 20 Mile Road in Evart, between...
Animalsouterbanksvoice.com

Island Farm Hosts Roxanna the Cow’s 13th Birthday Party

On Tuesday, August 17th, Island Farm invites you to celebrate the 13th birthday of their beloved bovine. If you’ve ever visited the farm, you’ll likely remember Roxanna (otherwise known as “Roxie”) the cow. Roxie has captured the hearts of visitors and staff for over twelve years; arriving on the farm...
Iowa StatePosted by
Only In Iowa

Cuddle The Most Adorable Rescued Farm Animals For Free At Lusco Farms Donkey Sanctuary In Iowa

Do you love animals and like the idea of them living their best lives in a sanctuary in Iowa? If you do, you’re going to want to take a visit to Lusco Farms Donkey Sanctuary right away. It’s a unique place filled with creatures great and small. Donkeys aren’t their only inhabitants. There are other […] The post Cuddle The Most Adorable Rescued Farm Animals For Free At Lusco Farms Donkey Sanctuary In Iowa appeared first on Only In Your State.
Providence, RIPosted by
1420 WBSM

Mattapoisett Marine Experts Uncover Ruins of Shipwrecked Ferry

The Roy boys have lived their whole lives on the ocean, so there's not much that they haven't seen before. That's why when they got a call looking for them to recover a fairly sizable ferry from the waters off of Providence, they accepted the challenge. The owner had contacted Tucker Roy Marine Towing and Salvage in Mattapoisett to take the trip out to Providence to remove it.
Show Low, AZWMI Central

WMCG to debut Garden & Farm Tours

White Mountain Community Garden presents their first annual Garden & Farm Tours beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20 through Saturday Aug. 21. The event will showcase a variety of local private gardens and farms. Garden and farm tourists will be able to shop garden vendors until 3 p.m., purchase raffle tickets, complete a free soil testing with soil sample and participate in a self-guided tour until 4 p.m.
Maryland Statestardem.com

Adorable new lambs make home at Maryland Zoo

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Zoo is welcoming two Cotswold lambs to its animal family. Born on April 8, Daphne and Delilah have cleared their 30-day mandatory quarantine, and are now in their new home in the zoo’s Farmyard. The 4-month-old Cotswold sheep are a domestic sheep breed originating in the...
Acushnet, MAPosted by
1420 WBSM

Acushnet’s Traditional Town-Wide Yard Sale Becomes More Official

The annual Apple Peach Festival in Acushnet may not be a-go this year, but some traditions will continue to live on in 2021. During any typical year, Apple Peach Festival weekend would be accompanied by a whole slew of fun events, atypical traffic and delicious goodies. Many folks would also take to the neighborhood streets of Acushnet for a whole lot of yard sales, and while the sales among neighbors were never officially coordinated, per se, Apple Peach Festival weekend just became known around town as the weekend to do a little late-summer cleaning and host a yard sale.
Agriculturelaconiadailysun.com

From the Farm: C'mon back to the farm

It is a lucky child who grows up on a farm with cows to milk and a loft filled with hay for games of hide and seek. Just as fortunate is the child who spends the summers on a cattle or sheep farm run by grandparents, an uncle, or maybe a great aunt. That child might witness the miracle of a calf being born or even help a ewe give birth to twins or triplets. Then there are chores, like cleaning stalls and feeding pigs, that help build character and teach responsibility.
AnimalsOne Green Planet

Adorable Rescued Elephants Splash Around on a Hot Day! [Video]

It’s been a hot summer and humans aren’t the only ones who need to find creative ways to cool down. At the Wildlife SOS Elephant Conservation & Care Centre in Mathura, the 29 resident elephants had huge pools, water sprinklers, and cooling zones to keep them comfy all summer long!
Yates County, NYchronicle-express.com

EXTENSION CORNER: Birding for Beginners

Antonius R. Chess Jr., Cornell Cooperative Extension of Yates County, Natural Resources Program Assistant. With over 45 million people participating, bird watching is one of America's most popular hobbies. According to the Birdlife International data zone, the United States has 844 different species of birds. There are 248 species that have established breeding and populate New York State, per the New York State Ornithological Association (NYSOA). Each species has unique ecological functions and tendencies. By identifying a species correctly, we can better understand the surrounding environment. By continuously collecting information on birds in their habitats over time, scientists create historical data to have insight into overall environmental changes.
MakeupTrendHunter.com

Wild Animal Eyeshadow Palettes

Huda Beauty's new Wild Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette features curated selections of colors inspired by various wild animals, including tigers, pythons, chameleons and jaguars. The richly pigmented shades and creamy textures are the newest limited-edition drop from the brand and the versatile mini palettes help to create dynamic looks for both day and night.
Westfield, MAthewestfieldnews.com

COVID closes tortellini maker after 70 years

WESTFIELD — After more than 70 years in business, Angy’s Tortellini is closing its doors. With a heavy heart, President and COO Ed DeBartolo made the announcement Aug. 9. “We did everything we could,” said DeBartolo. “When COVID hit, it devastated us. We couldn’t recover from that.”. All remaining inventory...

Comments / 0

Community Policy