Mini Zebu Cows Make Their Adorable Debut at Mattapoisett Farm

The annual Apple Peach Festival in Acushnet may not be a-go this year, but some traditions will continue to live on in 2021. During any typical year, Apple Peach Festival weekend would be accompanied by a whole slew of fun events, atypical traffic and delicious goodies. Many folks would also take to the neighborhood streets of Acushnet for a whole lot of yard sales, and while the sales among neighbors were never officially coordinated, per se, Apple Peach Festival weekend just became known around town as the weekend to do a little late-summer cleaning and host a yard sale.