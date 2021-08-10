Editorial: Gary Lalone made us better

Gary Lalone loved Storm Lake. Fortunate for us. He jetted off across the country as vice president of sales at The Buckle and made a boat load of money. He could have landed anywhere, but Lalone bagged it and came home. This is where he got his start, running track at Storm Lake High School, pumping gas while working his way through Buena Vista College, exclaiming how fantastic a teenager looks in a pair of jeans and gold chain. (That teenager might have been you, like us.)