Q&A with Liz Stortstrom, 3D Printing Application Engineer | HP Inc. Tell us about yourself and your role with HP Inc. and the 3D Printing division. I currently support HP 3D Printing as an Application Engineer (AE), which essentially means I work with companies to figure out which of their applications are a good fit for HP's Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) 3D Printing Technology. My background is in Mechanical Engineering and I originally joined HP because of my interest in 3D printing. At first, I supported the development of the HP Jet Fusion 500 series (one of HP’s 3D printers), which gave me a lot of in-depth expertise on how the technology and machines work. Now, I leverage that experience in showing others how to best utilize the technology in a cost-effective way. Most recently, my focus has been on industrial applications, including applications for the robotics industry, like end-of-arm tooling (EOAT).