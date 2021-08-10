Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Tennessee church makes impact with ‘giving and going’ philosophy

By Timothy Cockes
baptistpress.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (BP) – Pastor Sam Greer wants the people of Red Bank Baptist Church to be equally focused on taking the Gospel around the world and on needs in their local community. This mindset is why the church decided to pay nine months of a local pastor’s mortgage after his long hospitalization with COVID-19. Although the pandemic made things financially difficult for some churches, Greer said Red Bank experienced unexpected financial blessings and wanted to give back to a fellow Southern Baptist church or pastor in the state.

www.baptistpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chattanooga, TN
State
Tennessee State
Chattanooga, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Red Bank, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Davis
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missionaries#Philosophy#Lloyds#Bp#Red Bank Baptist Church#Gospel#The Great Commission#Bhama#The Food Ministry#Usda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Major earthquake strikes near Haiti, high casualties feared

A major 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, with an initial confirmed death toll of 29, though officials are predicting the true number of casualties to be much higher. The epicenter of the quake struck about 7.5 miles northeast of the Haitian commune of Saint-Louis-du-Sud,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy