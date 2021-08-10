Tennessee church makes impact with ‘giving and going’ philosophy

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (BP) – Pastor Sam Greer wants the people of Red Bank Baptist Church to be equally focused on taking the Gospel around the world and on needs in their local community. This mindset is why the church decided to pay nine months of a local pastor’s mortgage after his long hospitalization with COVID-19. Although the pandemic made things financially difficult for some churches, Greer said Red Bank experienced unexpected financial blessings and wanted to give back to a fellow Southern Baptist church or pastor in the state.