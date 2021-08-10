Cancel
Treasure trove: Favorable schedule pits Cardinals vs. sinking Pirates; must set sail or get buried in race

By St. Louis Post-Dispatch
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — The Cardinals' home stand against peers circling .500 did not yield the momentum they hoped coming out of the trade deadline and into the most welcoming stretch of their schedule. Atlanta's sweep proved a speedbump and Kansas City's victory Sunday a pothole, jarring the Cardinals from any momentum before heading on what should be the smoothest road trip of the season.

Cardinals one-hit Pirates

The St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1 last night to open a three-game series at PNC Park. It was the Pirates sixth straight loss. Hoy Park hit his first Major League home run for the Bucs in the fourth inning. Park was acquired from the New York Yankees in the trade for reliever Clay Holmes. The Pirates managed just that lone hit off Cardinals starter J.A. Happ and three relievers. Steven Brault allowed two runs on five hits over five innings He did not walk a batter and struck out six, but still took the loss.
CARDINALS’ HAPP HANDCUFFS PIRATES

The Pirates’ bats could not solve J.A. Happ as the Cardinals beat the Pirates last night at PNC Park. Manager Derek Shelton liked the outing by Steven Brault, despite the two home runs he surrendered. Shelton admires the swing of Hoy Park, who since he was acquired from the Yankees...
St Louis Cardinals vs Pittsburgh Pirates 8/10/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The St. Louis Cardinals (55-56) will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (41-71) in Game 1 of a three-game competition at PNC Park Stadium in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 7:05 PM ET. St. Louis failed to complete a series sweep after losing the final match of a series to the Kansas City Royals over the weekend. The Cardinals secured the first two installments of a three-game series with a 4-2 victory in the opener and limited the scoring of the Royals to just two runs in a 5-2 triumph on Saturday. However, St. Louis just scored three runs in the 8th frame to tie the score at 5-5 in the final round and failed to score in the final inning for a one-run defeat at 5-6 on Sunday. Starter Jon Lester struggled in his start for 5.0 innings after allowing five earned runs on six hits with two walks granted and struck out two batters in picking up the loss. Right Fielder Dylan Carlson led the offense for the Cardinals with one run, two hits, and two RBIs in the losing effort.
Wainwright scheduled to start for Cardinals at Pirates

St. Louis Cardinals (56-56, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (41-72, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (10-6, 3.48 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 130 strikeouts) Pirates: Wil Crowe (3-6, 5.47 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 71 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +149, Cardinals -171; over/under is 9...
Cardinals hold on to sweep struggling Pirates

T.J. McFarland (2-0) replaced LeBlanc and pitched a scoreless third. Alex Reyes got his 27th save despite allowing two runs in the ninth. In the fourth, Cardinals left fielder Dylan Carlson also left because of right wrist soreness. Colin Moran homered twice and Bryan Reynolds once for the Pirates, who...
Pirates Game Discussion: Pirates vs Cardinals, 7:05 PM

The Pittsburgh Pirates (41-71) are home for three games against the St Louis Cardinals (55-56), starting with game one tonight at 7:05 PM. Steven Brault will make his second start for the Pirates tonight. In his season debut last week, he allowed one run over four innings against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cardinals are countering with veteran left-handed pitcher J.A. Happ, who will be making his 21st start. He has a 6.62 ERA in 103.1 innings, with 81 strikeouts and a 1.57 WHIP.
Pirates sink against Cardinals 7-6

Another one got away from the Pirates this afternoon. Colin Moran’s two homers and a late no-doubter from Bryan Reynolds weren’t enough for the Bucs, who suffered yet another series sweep as they fell to the Cardinals 7-6 at PNC Park. The Cards went up early in the first inning,...
Pittsburgh Pirates News: Newly Signed Player Added to Roster

Prior to the start of Monday night’s game in Los Angeles the Pittsburgh Pirates added the recently signed Yoshi Tsutsugo to the active roster and designated John Nogowski for assignment. Earlier this season the Pittsburgh Pirates acquired John Nogowski via trade. Quickly, the Big Nogowski became a yinzer cult hero...
PIRATES FALL TO DODGERS, HOWARD BEGINS REHAB ASSIGNMENT

The Pirates kept the Dodgers in check Tuesday night, but ultimately dropped game two of the three-game set, 4-3. Here’s Joe Block with the recap. Pirates skipper Derek Shelton said his team showed a lot of fight last night. Shelton did say tough breaks killed the Pirates and any momentum...
2021 Pirates Volleyball Schedule

Continental High Volleyball team will start the 2021 season on the road with a road trip to North Baltimore (9/21) follow up with a trip to Patrick Hendy (9/24). The home schedule starts on 9/26 when Wayne Trace comes to town. The Pirates added Delphos Jefferson (9/25) to the schedule they replaced Tinora. The Pirates tip off the PCL scheulde on 9/7 when they host Columbus Grove. The Pirate will finish the home schedule on 10/8 as they take home Miller City. The regular season finishes off with the Pirates making a trip to PCL rival Ottoville on 10/14.
Pirates 2021 Boys Soccer Schedule

In 2021 Continental High School Boys Soccer team are the two time defending champion of Lima Bath Kickoff Classic but their will not be a Kickoff Classic this year so the Pirates continue to start the season at Lima Bath. Looking for a close game as the Wildcat/Pirate games have been 1 goal games the last 3 years with the Pirates being the victor the last two. A road trip to Maumee Valley Country Day replaces the second game of the Bath Classic. The Pirates have a challenging home schedule with hosting PCL rivals Ottoville (9/14) and Kalida (9/24), fellow 2020 DIII Regional Qualifiers Riverdale (9/18) and Ottawa Hills (10/2) and 2018 DIII State Champion Archbold (10/5). The Pirates start the season with 5 games on the road with a trip to Bath (9/24) opening the season and traveling to PCL rivals Miller city (9/3) and Ottoville (9/14) before the first home game. Northwood (9/11) will be the Pirates home opener.
Pirates Announce 2022 Spring Training Schedule

The Pittsburgh Pirates today released their spring training schedule for the 2022 Grapefruit League season. The Pirates are scheduled to play a total of 34 games, 17 of which will be at home at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla. Opening Day of the Pirates Grapefruit League season will be on...
Rum Bunter Radio Episode 64: A Tough August Sinking the Pittsburgh Pirates

Could the Pittsburgh Pirates secure the number one overall pick two years in a row?. That question has caught some traction over the past week as fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Many are beginning to wonder if the team could end up with the worse record. This is especially true after a rough August.
Pittsburgh Pirates Drop Fifth Straight Game

The Pittsburgh Pirates bad pitching and inability to get the offense going led the LA Dodgers to finish out their sweep of the Pirates. The Pittsburgh Pirates got blown out 9-0 by the Dodgers, and now have lost five in a row and 13 of their last 15 games. This brings the Pirates record on the year to 42-79. The loss also keeps them 4 games out of the race for the number one pick, as the Orioles were able to lose against the Rockies.
Mikolas scheduled to start for St. Louis against Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates (42-79, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (62-58, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (3-10, 6.86 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 3 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -194, Pirates +165; over/under is 8...
Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Rum Bunter’s Top 5 Position Player Prospects

Previously, we went over the Pittsburgh Pirates top 5 pitching prospects, but now let’s take a look at what we consider their top 5 position player prospects. The Pittsburgh Pirates farm system is full of highly talented young prospects. Recently, we went over what we think is the team’s top 5 pitching prospects. You can read this list here. But now it’s time to look at who our top 5 position player prospects in the Pirate system are.
Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Diego Castillo Turning Heads in Altoona

Since being acquired by the Pittsburgh Pirates from the New York Yankees infielder Diego Castillo has done nothing but hit for the Double-A Altoona Curve. Arguably the biggest surprise for the Pittsburgh Pirates at last month’s trade deadline was the Clay Holmes trade. Holmes being traded by the Pirates was not necessarily a surprise, the surprise was the return that Ben Cherington was able to net for Holmes.

