The White Lotus Extends Its Stay at HBO for Season 2

By Devon Ivie, @devonsaysrelax
Vulture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLock the door behind you before telling Armond that The White Lotus has been renewed for a second season on HBO, with Mike White’s wildly tense social satire no longer contained to a six-episode limited series. The network confirmed today that season two “leaves Hawaii behind and follows a different group of vacationers as they jet to another White Lotus property and settle in temporarily amongst its inhabitants.” Sadly, that means no more of Jennifer Coolidge scattering her mom’s ashes to the fishes or Alexandra Daddario having a Gob Bluth moment about the man she just married, but at least we can start dream-casting the new guests, the new location, and the new fashionable reads. Vulture would love to suggest recurring White actors Jack Black and Laura Dern at an Aspen resort, paging through The Power Broker in fur hats.

www.vulture.com

