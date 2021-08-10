Chilton County Sheriff's Office looking for info on three men

The Chilton County Sheriff's Office asks if anyone has information on three people reported missing in Tennessee. The three men were headed to Alabama for a job, but it's not know if they were travelling together or individually. It is believed they could have been in either a white 2007 Chevrolet Suburban with aftermarket wheels or a black 2018 4WD Chevrolet Silverado Texas Edition with aftermarket wheels. Either vehicle would have Tennessee tags.