Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Reebok i-Run 3 foldable treadmill features a cushioned deck & includes 12 pre-set workouts

By Amy Poole
Posted by 
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Elevate how you exercise at home with the Reebok i-Run 3 foldable treadmill. Since indoor running can be impactful on your joints, Reebok’s fitness equipment features an 8-piece elastomer cushioned deck to soften the blow on every stride, so you can thrive without pain. This foldable treadmill includes 2 manual incline levels to vary your routines and take your fitness up a notch. Moreover, the i-Run 3 offers 12 pre-set workouts and 3 target programs, which are great if you’re looking for guidance. To monitor your fitness levels, the hand pulse sensors measure your heart rate as you exercise. So you’ll know exactly how hard you’re working. Plus, the built-in speakers, MP3 input, and onboard console keep you entertained while you train. Finally, storing this treadmill is easy thanks to its foldable design that allows you to store it upright or lay it flat to suit your living space.

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
226
Followers
1K+
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reebok#Treadmill#Exercise#Fitness Equipment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Workoutsmiamilaker.com

Workout: To do at home, in the gym or on the go

This quadruped hip extension exercise, done with a miniband, will focus on several muscle groups: The core, lower back, buttocks, hamstrings, and those in the upper back. To begin, place your weight on your hands and knees and put a miniband around your insteps. 1. Align your wrists beneath your...
Lifestylehypebeast.com

Reebok Premier Road Modern "Dark Hyper" Is Inspired by Nighttime Running

Reebok‘s Premier Road Modern is big, bold and boisterous. It uses its sizable build and swaths of detail to communicate a retro-futuristic design ethos that encapsulates the entire Road Modern line, and it’s done everything from serve as the centerpiece of a desirable KANGHYUK collaboration to dress itself in metallic silver. Now, it’s set to release in a new “Dark Hyper” colorway with a unique inspiration: nighttime running.
Apparelgoodhousekeeping.com

The Top 10 Summer Leggings That Can Stand Up to Your Sweatiest Workouts

Whether you're a HIIT, yoga, or Pilates enthusiast, workout motivation can be seriously hard to muster in the thick of summer. The heat. The humidity. The beads of sweat that develop from merely crossing the street. Add in the idea of leggings and gah! But shorts aren't everyone's favorite, and if you're looking for lightweight, breathable fabrics and moisture-wicking technology, leggings might actually be your best bet. Equip your activewear drawer to handle the hottest workouts of the year with these 10 pairs of summer workout leggings, from the trainer-tested to the internet sensations.
Workoutsboxrox.com

The Best Bicep Workouts to Build Muscular and Stronger Arms

Tricep and Bicep Workouts – Grab the bars and jump up. Balance yourself with locked elbows. Lower your body by bending your arms. Lean your torso slightly forward. Go down until your shoulders are below your elbows at the bottom. Lift your body back up to the starting position by...
Workoutspodiumrunner.com

Running 101: Basic Speed Workouts For Runners

At some point in your running journey most runners go from just wanting to finish a distance to wanting to finish it faster. Running faster, however, presents a problem. How do you learn to set and hold a faster pace?. The answer is as simple as sprinkling some small doses...
WorkoutsPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

A 5-Minute Arm Workout You Can Do Every Day

You don't need fancy gym equipment or a ton of time to challenge your arms. In fact, you can accomplish a lot of work in just five minutes. As they say, the key is working smarter, not harder. This effective 5-minute arm workout without weights helps you do just that....
Workoutsboxrox.com

16 Fun Bicep Curl Arm Workouts for All Athletes – Welcome to the Gun Show!

Bicep Curl Arm Workouts will help you to build bigger and stronger arms. But while these lifts are often associated with vanity, they do serve functional purposes and can be a part of a balanced strength training program. Not to mention, they can also be a lot of fun; getting a nice pump from doing a set of bicep curls is an undeniably great feeling, and you don’t need to apologize for that.
Cyclingtriathlete.com

One-Hour Workout: Triathlon Taren’s Hot and Spicy Bike Set

Fresh from our Triathlete Zwift ride yesterday, this week’s One-Hour Workout comes from Triathlon Taren—and it’s a tough one. It’s one of Triathlon Taren’s (AKA Taren Gesell) favorite bike sessions, which he said will help get your legs ready for half- and full-distance racing. It is prescribed as percentage of...
WorkoutsPosted by
StyleCaster

This TikTok-Viral $30 Workout Set Is Inspiring Me To Go To The Gym

After years of working out in old high school T-shirts and running shorts, I have fallen in love with aesthetic matching sets (though my wallet is NOT thrilled). A really nice sports bra and shorts set can easily cost $125 though, so to find a super-cute and TikTok-approved workout set for $30 on Amazon has been the highlight of my month. Even mid-tier workout sets cost around $60 these days, so this might be one of the best inexpensive sets out there. Sometimes cheaper workout sets don’t really hold up in yoga or your abs workout, but according to TikTokers and...
Weight LossPosted by
POPSUGAR

Step Up Your Walking Workouts With These Power Tips

If you think the only way to lose weight is to spend hours in the gym every day, think again. Being physically active allows your body to burn more calories (both during exercise and at rest), while also protecting you against conditions like heart disease and diabetes. This includes walking, which experts agree can help you lose weight and even help burn some serious belly fat. A study in Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise found that walking reduced rates of chronic disease and had the largest impact on public health because it's so accessible. Still, you'll need to pay attention to your stride to actively lose weight. Here, Brian Ferrari, a certified personal trainer and master coach at Gold's Gym outside of Austin, TX, tells POPSUGAR how to maximize your walking workout and shed some pounds in the process.
Workoutsboxrox.com

10 Challenging Pegboard Workouts for CrossFit Athletes

Pegboard workouts are great for building arm, shoulder and core strength, and while they require hours and hours of training to scale efficiently, pegboards are a brilliant way to work on pulling movements. This functional bodyweight exercise was introduced to competitive CrossFit at the 2015 CrossFit Games and has gained...
FitnessELLE DECOR

3 Trends That Prove Home Is Where the Workout Is

If there are any lessons to be learned from the last year and a half, perhaps the biggest takeaway (and sanity saver) is that wellness takes precedence—over everything. Whether or not the home’s status as multihyphenate is permanent remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Just like athleisure, home gyms are here to stay. More than simply an afterthought relegated to a dank basement, workout spaces are becoming inspired places—mixing form and function in bespoke ways.
Weight LossPhone Arena

Can a fitness band help me lose weight?

Ah, Summer! The perfect time to blow off steam and get some healthy rays on your skin. Trouble is, with the pandemic and all the restrictions in place during the past two years, the extra weight snuck on us like a mean tax inspector you totally forgot about. “Your taxes are way overdue, sir!”
Workoutsboxrox.com

10 Highly Effective Running Workouts for CrossFit Athletes

Use these CrossFit running workouts to become a better athlete. Running is an essential part of CrossFit, drop on your endurance training and you’ll have a gap in your fitness. Running improves endurance and thus, aids you to build a bigger engine and increases your VO2 max. CROSSFIT RUNNING WORKOUTS.
Workoutsnwpersonaltraining.com

Multitasking Workouts

Juggling work, family, summer and keeping our loved ones safe is making life feel really busy. Not to mention getting ready for back-to-school during a Covid-era and it’s no wonder people are struggling to find the time to workout. One thing we’ve learned over the last year and a half...

Comments / 0

Community Policy