Reebok i-Run 3 foldable treadmill features a cushioned deck & includes 12 pre-set workouts
Elevate how you exercise at home with the Reebok i-Run 3 foldable treadmill. Since indoor running can be impactful on your joints, Reebok’s fitness equipment features an 8-piece elastomer cushioned deck to soften the blow on every stride, so you can thrive without pain. This foldable treadmill includes 2 manual incline levels to vary your routines and take your fitness up a notch. Moreover, the i-Run 3 offers 12 pre-set workouts and 3 target programs, which are great if you’re looking for guidance. To monitor your fitness levels, the hand pulse sensors measure your heart rate as you exercise. So you’ll know exactly how hard you’re working. Plus, the built-in speakers, MP3 input, and onboard console keep you entertained while you train. Finally, storing this treadmill is easy thanks to its foldable design that allows you to store it upright or lay it flat to suit your living space.thegadgetflow.com
