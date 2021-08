For more than a century, credit unions have been a vital part of the financial services ecosystem, forging bonds and cultivating trust with their more than 125 million members across the US as part of their co-operative mission. But today, amid a dramatic shift to digital—accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic—credit unions find themselves confronting shifting member needs and expectations. In addition, new FinTech competitors have proliferated to cater to those needs, capturing a greater market share.