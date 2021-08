Having a meritocracy is one more way of maintaining a class system in which some workers are privileged and others are struggling or impoverished. According to the Brookings Institution, 44 percent of Americans (not eligible for meritocracy because of a lack of educational or job opportunities, or average or lower intelligence) are employed in low-wage jobs. Many of these jobs don’t include health insurance or sick leave or the discretionary income necessary to save for a down payment on a home, maintain a retirement account or send a child to college. They can be physically unsafe, and few offer opportunities for significant advancement. Additionally, too many of these jobs generate little or no personal satisfaction or pride.