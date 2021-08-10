VIDEO: Ole Miss Co-Defensive Coordinators Durkin, Partridge talk Rebel defense after Tuesday’s practice

ESPN will be changing things up a bit for the 2021-22 college football season. Specifically, there will be a new theme song used as their musical backdrop. On Friday, the Worldwide Leader in Sports announced that the song “Run It” by recording artist DJ Snake, with Rick Ross and Rich Brian, will be the new anthem for the network’s college football broadcast this year. The song was first released today and is also part of the soundtrack for their parent company Disney’s upcoming film Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.