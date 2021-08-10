Cancel
Biden Picks N.Y. Fed Official For Treasury Financial Markets Job

By Justin Sink
fa-mag.com
 6 days ago

President Joe Biden plans to nominate Joshua Frost, a longtime Federal Reserve Bank of New York official, to serve as the Treasury Department’s assistant secretary for financial markets, a point person on debt management and market oversight and regulation. Biden will announce the nomination Tuesday, according to a person familiar...

