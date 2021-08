If you stepped back in time to the 1920s and 1930s, you’d find many differences between the Monticello of that day and the one that exists at the present. However, you’d also find much the same. Many of the buildings and institutions of the early twentieth century still exist and flourish today. Among them are the local churches. A hundred years ago, the main churches in town were those that mark the landscape to this day, including the Baptist, Methodist, Presbyterian, Episcopal, and Catholic. These churches were located on or near the same ground they currently cover, with the exception of the Catholic Church. Originally built along West Washington, the building was later sold when the church built a larger structure east of town. The original building now houses the Jefferson County chamber of commerce.