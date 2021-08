Likes: Laser light shows, wrestling matches and climbing your legs. Dislikes: Baths, strict feeding schedules and bad energy. If you’ve ever been fascinated by the idea of having a wild animal in your home, then look no further! APS-FH has several tiny tigers, panthers, and wildcats for sale at the shelter! Now is the season to adopt a little purr, fur, and fun monster to show them the ways of civilization. Don’t worry too much, their claws retract, and they typically sleep most of the day…