Complicity and silence around sexual harassment are common – Cuomo and his protectors were a textbook example

By Lilia M. Cortina University of Michigan
 4 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Sandy Hershcovis, University of Calgary; Ivana Vranjes, Tilburg University; Jennifer L. Berdahl, University of British Columbia, and Lilia M. Cortina, University of Michigan. (THE CONVERSATION) New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation came after more...

FACT CHECK: Is New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul Nancy Pelosi’s Stepsister?

A post shared on Facebook claims New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s stepsister. There is no evidence that Pelosi and Hochul are stepsisters. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Aug. 10 that he would be resigning after New York Attorney General Letitia James’ report found he had sexually harassed 11 women, the Associated Press reported. Hochul will take Cuomo’s place on Aug. 24, becoming the first woman to serve as governor of New York, according to The New York Times.
Politicswmleader.com

For years, Kathy Hochul praised Andrew Cuomo as a protector of women

Before Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul was repulsed by outgoing Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s treatment of female staffers, she help prop him up as a leading protector of women in the workplace. Hochul called Cuomo’s behavior “repulsive and unlawful” shortly after James released her findings last week. “New York State has zero...
PoliticsBoston Globe

She has news for Cuomo

I have news for disgraced Governor Andrew Cuomo and all men who think the line they cannot cross when dealing with women has been “redrawn” or is a result of shifting cultural or generational norms. The line has never moved. It has always been inappropriate and unwanted for a man, especially one in power, to touch a woman without her consent — under any circumstances. What has hopefully changed is that women’s voices are finally being heard and heeded.
New York City, NYcnybj.com

Cuomo to resign as governor amid sexual-harassment probe

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday said he plans to resign as governor in two weeks as the sexual-harassment investigation against him continues. “…I think that given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing. And therefore, that’s what I’ll do,” Cuomo said. “Kathy Hochul my lieutenant governor, is smart and competent. This transition must be seamless. We have a lot going on. I’m very worried about the delta variant and so should you be. But she can come up to speed quickly and my resignation will be effective in 14 days.”
Politicsaudacy.com

NY State Assembly to suspend Cuomo impeachment probe

NEW YORK — The New York State Assembly will suspend its impeachment probe into the sexual harassment allegations lodged against Gov. Andrew Cuomo when his resignation takes effect in two weeks, House Speaker Carl Heastie said Friday. The investigation will be suspended when Cuomo steps down on Aug. 25, Heastie...
Public HealthLompoc Record

Letters to the Editor: Governor Andrew Cuomo vs. Pepé Le Pew; Mask and vaccine mandate

There are many similarities between Governor Cuomo and Pepé Le Pew. Both are from an older generation that thinks much differently than today. Both are great lovers of women. Both like to hug, the governor says he hugs everyone, men and women. Both seem to give off a foul odor that many women are offended by. This is understandable because Pepé is a skunk, and the governor is an attorney and a politician.
Public Safetyarcamax.com

Andrew Cuomo Is in a Pickle

Washington -- According to a report issued by the attorney general of the state of New York last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo was busy issuing sweeping new protections against the sexual harassment of women around the time that Harvey Weinstein ceased to be a Hollywood mega-figure and became a widely known sexual predator. Today, Harvey is serving a 23-year sentence for various felonies, and he faces still more felonies in California.
New York City, NYGothamist.com

Cuomo's Resignation May Not Mean The End Of The Impeachment Process

When announcing his upcoming resignation this week, Governor Andrew Cuomo explained that he was only stepping down because the New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee had described "weeks of process that will then lead to months of litigation" while it considered whether to draft articles of impeachment against him. He said the government should be spending that time and money on other matters, like dealing with the pandemic, reopening the economy, and public safety. He added that "wasting energy on distractions is the last thing that state government should be doing."
PoliticsFingerLakes1

Are other members of Cuomo’s administration going to resign?

Could top aides to Gov. Andrew Cuomo resign before Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul takes office in less than two weeks?. That question has been posed, particularly after Hochul’s comments this week that no one named in the damning Attorney General’s report released last week would be permitted to stay on in the new administration.
PoliticsReason.com

There Will Be No Late Impeachment of Governor Andrew Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is resigning after the state Attorney General concluded the Governor had sexually harassed multiple current and former state employees. As Governor, Cuomo also adopted Covid-19 policies that dramatically increased nursing home deaths, and then sought to cover up the administration's culpability, prompting an FBI investigation.
PoliticsNews Channel Nebraska

New York lawmakers suspend Cuomo impeachment investigation

New York state lawmakers will halt the impeachment investigation against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned this week and will leave office on August 25, state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced on Friday afternoon. In a statement, Heastie said Cuomo's resignation effectively eliminated the central question of the probe...
Politicsnysenate.gov

STATEMENT FROM SENATOR BIAGGI REGARDING THE SUSPENSION OF THE ASSEMBLY’S IMPEACHMENT INVESTIGATION INTO GOVERNOR ANDREW M. CUOMO

“The Assembly’s decision not to impeach Governor Andrew Cuomo is shameful and an affront to survivors and to all New Yorkers. The Attorney General’s report confirmed Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed eleven women, engaged in retaliation, and violated state and federal law. Refusing to hold him responsible and move forward with impeachment is a dereliction of duty and sends a message that those in power are above the law.
New York City, NYwestsidespirit.com

What Andrew Cuomo Teaches Us – Especially the Politicians

We can learn a new lesson from the case of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who announced his resignation in a stunning historical moment on Aug. 10, 2021. After all, he is not the first state’s governor to exit office in political and personal disgrace. In fact, Cuomo is the second consecutive...
Politicswamc.org

Heastie: Cuomo Impeachment Probe To End Aug. 25

New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie says the impeachment probe into outgoing Governor Andrew Cuomo will end August 25 — one day after the Democrat resigns. In a statement Friday, the Bronx Democrat says he made the decision after consulting with Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Lavine and his majority colleagues. Heastie says the suspension is because Cuomo will resign, and the committee determined it would be unconstitutional to impeach and remove an elected official no longer in office.
PoliticsPosted by
FL Radio Group

Assembly Dems Drop Cuomo Impeachment

Gov. Andrew Cuomo will not face impeachment after announcing on Tuesday he will resign as Governor on August 24. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced late on Friday the impeachment probe will be suspended once Cuomo leaves office. In a statement, Heastie said lawyers for the Assembly Judiciary Committee determined the...

