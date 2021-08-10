Complicity and silence around sexual harassment are common – Cuomo and his protectors were a textbook example

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday said he plans to resign as governor in two weeks as the sexual-harassment investigation against him continues. “…I think that given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing. And therefore, that’s what I’ll do,” Cuomo said. “Kathy Hochul my lieutenant governor, is smart and competent. This transition must be seamless. We have a lot going on. I’m very worried about the delta variant and so should you be. But she can come up to speed quickly and my resignation will be effective in 14 days.”