ACWORTH, N.H. – Come join us as we celebrate a 200-year milestone with presentations, food, vendors, music and fun on the town green at 13 Town Hall Rd., in Acworth, N.H., Friday and Saturday, Aug. 13-14. On Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 at 7 p.m., the Northeast Men’s Summer Chorus will perform in the sanctuary at the Church on the Hill, Acworth Meetinghouse. The concert is sponsored by and will benefit the United Church of Acworth.