The Irtysh River, the chief tributary of the Ob River, traces its headwaters to the glaciers of the Altai mountains of the Xinjiang province of China near Mongolia. It then flows northwest into Kazakhstan, and finally joins the Ob near the Khanty-Mansiysk city in western Siberia, Russia, to drain into the Arctic Ocean. The entire course of the river covers a distance of around 4,248 km. Together, the Ob-Irtysh form the 7th longest river system in the world. A number of major cities of China, Kazakhstan, and Russia lie along the banks of this river. The river serves as an important route for the transport of people and goods of the countries through which it flows and also houses a number of high capacity hydroelectric power stations.