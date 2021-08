TAYLORSVILLE (CBS SF) — Intense downdrafts from passing thunderstorms Friday evening fueled a rapid advance of the Dixie Fire, driving residents in the Genesee Valley from their homes, burning structures near Taylorsville and challenging firefighters along the northern edge of the massive blaze. Before the surge, the wildfire’s burn zone stood at 540,581 acres and was 31 percent contained. Its flames have ravaged more than 800 square miles — an area larger than the city of London. “The last two days we have had significant development of thunderstorms,” East Zone Incident Commander Rocky Opliger said at his late Friday night. “When those...