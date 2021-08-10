Cancel
AdStash Joins Forces With IDS Canada to become the Largest Programmatic Healthcare Network in Canada

By Globe Newswire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePartnership with Toronto-based digital signage platform includes 325 of IDS Canada’s key healthcare locations. Leading Toronto-based digital signage platform AdStash today announces its partnership with IDS Canada, a national healthcare digital signage network that operates 325 digital screens in medical clinics, viewed by over 1 Million consumers per month. AdStash technology will be installed in all IDS medical locations through this partnership, making their network available to programmatic advertisers by the end of 2021. This exclusive programmatic sales agreement with IDS Canada makes AdStash the largest programmatic health network in the country.

