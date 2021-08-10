United Way of Central Oregon Awards $245,000 to Local & Regional Nonprofits
(Photo | Courtesy of United Way of Central Oregon) Thirty-one Central Oregon nonprofits have been collectively awarded $245,000 from United Way of Central Oregon (UWCO) as part of the organization’s annual grantmaking process. As an intermediary funder, UWCO supports local, direct-service nonprofits that focus on a wide range of human health and welfare issues — from basic needs to empowerment — through grantmaking that provides direct financial aid to these programs and services.cascadebusnews.com
