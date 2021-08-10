High School, OSU-Cascades Students Producing Real-Time Data Solutions for Oregon Manufacturers
(A team of Central Oregon high school students led by an Oregon State University – Cascades computer science junior Andras Mihaly are building sensors that Oregon firms can use to advance manufacturing processes and extend the life of their equipment. The project is a partnership of the OSU-Cascades Innovation Co-Lab, Oregon Manufacturing Extension Partnership, Central Oregon STEM Hub and Oregon Department of Education CTE program | Photo by Joe Kline)cascadebusnews.com
Comments / 0