Grapevine, TX

The Wright Style closes Grapevine store, will remain online

By Sandra Sadek
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 4 days ago
The Wright Style, a women's clothing store, has closed its Grapevine Main Street location at 314 S. Main St. as of July. According to a Facebook post, the store's lease was up and "the landlord decided to go with someone else." The boutique will continue to sell items on its online store and occasionally at its Canton location. The owner said the store is currently seeking out locations for a new storefront. 817-416-7272. https://thewrightstyle.net.

