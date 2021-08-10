Acclaimed Author & Renowned Poet Come to 2021 Waterston Desert Writing Prize

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. A new tool from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration ( NASA ) makes it possible to predict how much sea level will rise due to the effects of climate change. The bad news is that the Mexican coastline could be swallowed up by the sea and iconic places like Los Cabos, Acapulco, Manzanillo and the entire Mexican Caribbean would be seriously affected.