Lake County may reimpose face mask requirement in public places

19 New Deaths and 3,810 New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. Following the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approval of an additional dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for immunocompromised people, Los Angeles County will tomorrow, Saturday, Aug. 14 begin administering third doses to those who qualify. The FDA has amended the Emergency Use Authorization for these vaccines to allow for a third dose, which can be administered at least 28 days following the second dose of the vaccine.