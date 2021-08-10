Bend City Council Urges Deschutes County Commission to Mandate Indoor Masks
Yesterday, Bend Mayor Sally Russell sent a letter to the Deschutes County Commission on behalf of the Bend City Council. In the letter, Mayor Russell asks the Deschutes County Commission to mandate mask-wearing for all indoor, public spaces. The letter references the substantial increase in COVID-19 cases, the presence of the Delta variant in Deschutes County, and the status of the local hospital system as the basis for the request.cascadebusnews.com
Comments / 1