Alert Center

Local B&B owner draws inspiration from fiction to create uniquely designed guest accommodations. When I needed inspiration, I turned to what was comfortable—creating a character to live in that room, much as I would create a character in a book,” says Sandy Wieber. Sandy and husband Mike own the Bayfront Marin House bed and breakfast inn in St. Augustine. She has a master’s degree in fiction writing and loves character development. “When we first started redoing our rooms, I tried to design them for myself. But after a few rooms, I realized that I was running out of ideas. I didn’t want any of our rooms to be cookie cutter, but I also didn’t want them to feel sterile or contrived.”