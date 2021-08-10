Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Alert Center

waukesha-wi.gov
 4 days ago

The Tribute Tuesday Concert and 125th Anniversary celebration are cancelled for tonight, Tuesday, August 10 due to forecasted severe storms and high winds. The event is rescheduled for Tuesday, August 31st. We hope you will join us on the 31st. You can...

www.waukesha-wi.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Lifestylekiss951.com

A Pilot Lets Passengers In On A Secret Way To Leave Their Masks Off

I’m a bit of a nervous flyer so I always love airplane humor from a pilot or flight attendant. This video starting trending earlier in the week of a pilot going over mask rules and regulations as the plane was departing from the gate. He was explaining to passengers why they have to leave their masks on while also offering up one way to work around that…sort of. Watch the video below!
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Zion I Rapper Steve ‘Zumbi’ Gaines Dead at 49

Steve “Zumbi” Gaines, rapper in the Bay Area hip-hop group Zion I, has died at the age of 49. Gaines’ family confirmed the rapper’s death to KQED Friday; while they did not provide cause of death, All Hip Hop reports that it was from complications related to Covid-19. “It is with utter disbelief and great sadness that the Gaines family shares the news of the passing of Steve ‘Zumbi’ Gaines on Friday, August 13, 2021. Gaines, 49 and the MC of the critically acclaimed hip-hop group Zion I, passed away at Alta Bates Hospital today in the early morning from unknown causes,”...
RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Courtney Waldrop Is Done Torturing Older Boys, Focuses On Sextuplets

Sweet Home Sextuplets mom Courtney Waldrop is giving her older sons, Saylor, Wales, and Bridge, a break. She’s decided it’s time to torture the sextuplets instead. In a new Instagram post, Courtney shared two new snaps of the sextuplets and wrote, “I actually grabbed my ‘big’ camera for a change instead of always snapping pictures with my cell phone and took the Sextuplets out in the field for a photo shoot!! I let the Big Boys off the hook this time since I had already tortured them with back to school pictures!!”
Musicpineknotnews.com

Weekend Alert

Folks in Kettle River will celebrate the 36th (almost annual) Ma & Pa Kettle Days Friday through Sunday. Friday’s activities include a beer garden and steak fry at Tower Tap starting at. 5 p.m., followed by a street dance starting at 8 p.m. with music by Stranded. Events kick off...
Entertainmentwaukesha-wi.gov

125th Anniversary - Friday Night Live

Head to Downtown Waukesha for live music and food. While you're there, visit our 125th Anniversary booth where you can find info on a walking tour of downtown landmarks, view historical photographs, share your story for the City's anniversary time capsule and earn a chance to win prizes!
Florida Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

South Florida placed in forecast cone for expected Tropical Storm Grace

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The forecast path of what’s expected to be Tropical Storm Grace was extended Friday to include South Florida, although the storm’s ultimate target and strength remain question marks. The storm was declared a tropical depression late Friday afternoon, with top winds of 35 mph, according to...
Lifestylejacksonvillemag.com

Read Alert

Local B&B owner draws inspiration from fiction to create uniquely designed guest accommodations. When I needed inspiration, I turned to what was comfortable—creating a character to live in that room, much as I would create a character in a book,” says Sandy Wieber. Sandy and husband Mike own the Bayfront Marin House bed and breakfast inn in St. Augustine. She has a master’s degree in fiction writing and loves character development. “When we first started redoing our rooms, I tried to design them for myself. But after a few rooms, I realized that I was running out of ideas. I didn’t want any of our rooms to be cookie cutter, but I also didn’t want them to feel sterile or contrived.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy