— Primus kicked off its long-anticipated ‘A Tribute to Kings’ tour Wednesday night in Boise, Idaho, in which the band debuted its version of Rush’s 1977 album A Farewell to Kings. After delivering an eight-song set of some of its own most beloved material, Primus changed lanes and delivered an inspired rendition of the entire A Farewell to Kings album. Primus bassist and frontman Les Claypool explained in early-2020 that the band has been discussing a Rush tribute tour for years. They initially wanted to celebrate A Farewell to Kings (the first Rush album Claypool ever heard) in the fall of 2019, but delayed the plans in order to take part in Slayer’s farewell tour.