Tampa Bay snook, redfish and spotted seatrout catch-and-release measures extended
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has extended measures making snook, redfish and spotted seatrout catch-and-release only in Tampa Bay through Oct. 11. These changes went into effect earlier this summer due to recent impacts from red tide The Commission decided to keep these measures in place until they can be reevaluated at the next Commission meeting in early October.myfwc.com
