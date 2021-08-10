Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manatee County, FL

Tampa Bay snook, redfish and spotted seatrout catch-and-release measures extended

myfwc.com
 6 days ago

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has extended measures making snook, redfish and spotted seatrout catch-and-release only in Tampa Bay through Oct. 11. These changes went into effect earlier this summer due to recent impacts from red tide The Commission decided to keep these measures in place until they can be reevaluated at the next Commission meeting in early October.

myfwc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manatee County, FL
Government
County
Manatee County, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Redfish#Snook#Fish And Wildlife#Manatee River#Palma Sola Bay#Fwc#Myfwc Com Marine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Major earthquake strikes near Haiti, high casualties feared

A major 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, with an initial confirmed death toll of 29, though officials are predicting the true number of casualties to be much higher. The epicenter of the quake struck about 7.5 miles northeast of the Haitian commune of Saint-Louis-du-Sud,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy