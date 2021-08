Fox News prime time host Tucker Carlson on Thursday mocked Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over her fear that she could have been raped during the 6 January riots.During a segment in which Mr Carlson criticized lawmakers for defending the police officer who killed Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt, he also sneered at Ms Ocasio-Cortez for an interview she gave to news channel CNN.Mr Carlson said AOC, as the congresswoman is fondly known, should “get a therapist”.Derisively referring to her as “Sandy”, Mr Carlson said: “During a recent special on CNN, Sandy Cortez – does she ever stop talking about herself,...