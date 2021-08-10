What's the Deal With Those Colorful Circles on Food Packaging?

No, they're not related to bananas. Now here's everything else you should know about them. I recently found myself eating an Italian sub sandwich in the middle of a road trip through Wyoming and thinking to myself, "Pickled banana peppers do not get the justice that they deserve." These bright yellow, pickled peppers not only brought this particular meat and cheese sandwich to life, but they're amazing in so many other applications. Yet, I cannot remember a time where I have ever purchased them from a grocery store. That changes today. Banana peppers are now going to become a part of my weekly eating regimen because they're too delicious to ignore. Here's everything you need to know about 'em so that you, too, can hop aboard the SS Banana Pepper Express.