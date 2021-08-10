Sunset rooftop photo session in Toronto to celebrate ten years of love
Patrick and Jordi have been together for ten years and did this photo session to celebrate their longlasting love. “You can feel from afar their connection and their love,” writes photographer Cristina Velasco. “We were looking for an urban space for the session so we kept things simple. We just went for a walk in their neighborhood and we finished on top of a roof parking lot with views of the city. Good vibes, true love, and a summer sunset.”equallywed.com
