Sunset rooftop photo session in Toronto to celebrate ten years of love

At this point in her life, we’re used to seeing Angelina Jolie in just a few settings: on the red carpet, usually in the company of her kids; on the street, captured by the paparazzi; and in highly produced shoots, either for cover stories or ad campaigns. It was surprising, then, when a whole series of casual Instagrams featuring the Academy Award winner surfaced late last week. The Jolie pictured is neither glammed up nor doing her best to avoid a horde of photographers. She’s fully posing, and apparently fully having a ball. The photos may even call to mind the days when you’d stage an impromptu photo shoot for the sole sake of changing up your Facebook or Myspace pic.