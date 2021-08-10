Cancel
Politics

Public Notice for Environmental Review

Posted by 
Athens, Georgia
 6 days ago

On or after August 30, 2021, the Unified Government of Athens-Clarke County (ACCGov) Housing and Community Development Department will submit a request to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Planning and Development (CPD) Atlanta Field Office for the release of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnership (HOME) funds under Title 1 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, Public Law 93-383, as amended 42 U.S.C. 5301 et seq. and Title II of the Cranston-Gonzalez National Affordable Housing Act 42 U.S.C. 12701 et seq., and under 24 CFR Part 58 of the Environmental Review Procedures for Entities Assuming HUD Environmental Review Responsibilities, to undertake the following projects:

Minor to Moderate Rehabilitation Activities : Minor to moderate rehabilitation activities of homeowner occupied housing units within the Athens-Clarke County community for qualified low-to-moderate income households.

Acquisition, Demolition, New Construction and Disposition Activities : Acquisition, demolition, new construction, and disposition activities for the purpose of creating more affordable housing units within the Athens-Clarke County community for qualified low-to-moderate income households.

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to Hayley Banerjee at 375 Satula Avenue, Athens GA 30601 or by email at hayley.banerjee@accgov.com. All comments received by August 30, 2021 will be considered by the ACCGov Housing and Community Development Department prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds.

Athens, Georgia

ABOUT

Athens, officially Athens–Clarke County, is a consolidated city–county and college town in the U.S. state of Georgia. Athens lies about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northeast of downtown Atlanta. The University of Georgia, the state's flagship public university and an R1 research institution, is in Athens and contributed to its initial growth. In 1991, after a vote the preceding year, the original City of Athens abandoned its charter to form a unified government with Clarke County, referred to jointly as Athens–Clarke County.

