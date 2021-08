News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Board of Directors in DSV Panalpina A/S has today decided an increase of the share capital of DSV Panalpina A/S by DKK 16,000,000 nominal value, divided into shares of DKK 1 each, and the transfer of 3,304,348 treasury shares to be used as consideration for Agility's Global Integrated Logistics business ("GIL").