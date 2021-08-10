Cancel
NortonLifeLock (NLOK) Confirms Deal to Acquire Avast

 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, and Avast (LSE: AVST), a global leader in digital security and privacy, are pleased to announce that they have reached agreement on the terms of a recommended merger of Avast with NortonLifeLock, in the form of a recommended offer by NortonLifeLock, for the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Avast.

